SUU Outdoors OES events to look forward to this spring

Southern Utah University students returned from a long break to the worst of winter in Cedar City. As the weather gets warmer, many T-Birds will be looking to get outside to enjoy southern Utah’s uncommon ecology. However, it can be a daunting task to know how to begin one’s adventures, which is why SUU Outdoors hosts the Outdoor Education Series.

OES consists of a variety of informational and free presentations for students and community members to learn more about how to safely enjoy the natural world. Throughout the semester, various guests will visit Southern Utah University to share their unique perspectives of and experiences with the great outdoors at OES events.

— Jan. 17 – “Wylder Compass: From Corporate Grind to Adventure,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by traveler and entrepreneur Kym Wylder

— Jan. 31 – “Breaking the Ice: An Intro to Ice Fishing,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by fishing enthusiast Craig Lewis

— Feb. 22 – “Ecuador & The Galapagos Islands,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by SUU student Samuel Andersen

— March 14 – “1200 Miles on Two Wheels: Looking for the American West,” presented at 6 p.m. at the garden level of the SUU Library by author and adventurer Shaun Griffin

— March 28 – “Kilimanjaro: The Roof of Africa,” presented at 6 p.m. at Basecamp by Glen Andersen, owner of Youth Wilderness Experiences

— April 10 – SUU open shop work night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cedar City Bike Works

— April 11 – Group bike ride at 5 p.m. on the Library Quad

Author: Jacob Horne

Photos courtesy of SUU Outdoors

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net