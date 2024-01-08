Southern Utah loses tough battle against Utah Valley

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team lost against in-state opponent Utah Valley University 80-62 Saturday afternoon in the UCCU Center. With the loss, Southern Utah falls to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in the Western Athletic Conference. Utah Valley improves to 8-7 overall and 3-1 in the WAC.

First half

Utah Valley got out to a 15-7 lead in the first six minutes of play, led by redshirt freshman guard Tanner Toolson. Toolson scored a quick seven points, going 3/3 from the field and adding one point from the free throw line. SUU kept things close, though, thanks to a pair of three-pointers from guard Dominique Ford.

It was a great battle down low between SUU forward Parsa Fallah and UVU forward Trevin Dorius. Fallah had 10 points on 5/9 shooting, and Dorius led UVU with eight points on 4/6 shooting in the first half. With five minutes left in the first period, guard Zion Young scored 12 of SUU’s next 14 points and gave SUU a 38-35 lead at the half.

Second half

Southern Utah carried their momentum from the end of the first half with a pair of quick baskets from Young. However, Utah Valley slowed the momentum after a tough turnaround jumper from Caleb Stone-Carrawell and an and-one basket from former Southern Utah guard Drake Allen.

After some back-and-forth play, forward Nate Tshimanga and Dorius helped give UVU a 63-52 lead with seven minutes remaining. The Thunderbirds kept it close off a pair of Wolverine turnovers and a layup from Braden Housley to cut the lead to six with five minutes left. Utah Valley then proceeded to go on a 13-1 run to end the game and secure the win.

Key statistics

— Young led SUU in scoring with 17 points on 3/5 shooting from three.

— Allen had 16 points and nine assists for UVU.

— Southern Utah shot just 5/23 from deep.

— Utah Valley outrebounded Southern Utah 43-34.

What’s next?

Southern Utah University will be at home to take on Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday, Jan. 13, at 6:30 p.m in the America First Event Center. The game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

