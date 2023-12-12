Holiday lights and cocoa with the SAA

Take a quick break from finals on Tuesday, Dec. 12th from 6-8 p.m. and complete a Southern Utah University holiday tradition with the Student Alumni Association.

By going for a stroll through the holiday lights around the Beverly Arts Center and downtown Main Street, students can complete the “Holidays in Cedar City” Tradition Keeper challenge. The SAA holds many events like the one on Tuesday to help T-Birds mark off their traditions surrounded by other enthusiastic students.

Students who attend the event will meet in the Whiting Room of the R. Haze Hunter Alumni Center for a cup of hot cocoa before walking across the street to the Beverly Arts Center to see the holiday lights.

Tradition keeping at SUU is a unique program that encourages students to complete certain activities around campus and the community, boosting T-Bird pride and creating many opportunities for involvement.

Students who have completed 5 traditions are rewarded an exclusive Carter Carillon Bell Tower sticker. 25 completed traditions earns an official Tradition Keeper T-shirt. The grand prize for completing all 50 traditions is a special Tradition Keeping stole to wear at graduation. Students must verify their completed traditions by posting them on social media accompanied by #SUUTradition or filling out the Tradition Keeper reward form on the website. Prizes can be picked up in suite 103 of the Hunter Alumni Center.

To learn more about this event and Tradition Keeping, visit their Instagram page.

Author: Heather Turner

Photo: Courtesy of Student Alumni Association

Editor: Nick Stein

life@suunews.net