Did the snow take a holiday as well?

Cedar City finally saw its first major snowfall of the season on Nov. 18. This sudden influx of powder came a bit later than normal, as the city has had its first snowfall in October for the last couple of years. A delay like this may cause some concern among Utah residents since last winter’s heavy snowfall felt like a relief to the 20-year-long drought. The late snow likely came from the winds that El Niño has brought this year.

The past three years have welcomed La Niña, a climate event that brings the polar jet stream down across the northern states. As a result of this, these years have experienced a higher snow yield. However, 2023 is an El Niño year, which brings the warm Pacific jet stream east across the U.S. Historically, during El Niño years, the weather changes to allow for warmer temperatures and dryer climates that yield less snow.

Utah relies heavily on snowfall since 95% of the water used in the state comes from snowpack runoff that supports residents, agriculture and the natural areas of Utah. The remaining water typically runs back into the lakes, evaporates into the air and falls as snow that eventually collects back in those bodies of water to repeat the cycle. When there is little snowfall, this cycle is interrupted; as more water stays in the air, less falls to the ground and returns to the lakes.

Economic growth in the state is also heavily reliant on snowfall due to tourism from ski resorts. Utah’s “greatest snow on earth” utilizes the lake effect, which yields powdery snow in high elevations, perfect for skiers and snowboarders. Due to the late snowfall, some ski resorts did experience a delay in opening. For instance, Brian Head Resort, located about 40 minutes outside Cedar City, delayed its opening by a week.

Old Farmers Almanac predicts that precipitation should be fairly normal this winter with a peak in early to mid-January, along with lower temperatures similar to that of the past couple years. While weather predictions are never set in stone, Cedar City is hopeful that weather patterns stay consistent with these past years and provide additional relief for the ongoing drought.

Author: Bryson Oleson

Photographer: Lily Brunson

Editor: Lily Brunson

