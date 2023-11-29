Writing Center and Presentation Center team up to prepare students for end of semester

With the end of the semester drawing near, the Writing Center and the Speech and Presentation Center are collaborating to bring Pizza for Papers and Pop for Presentations to students on Dec. 1 to help students with their last assignments of the semester.

Pizza for Papers is a semesterly event hosted by the Writing Center to provide students the opportunity to work on crafting their final papers, among other written work, with the help of tutors while enjoying free pizza. To reap the benefits, make sure you arrive between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m.

This year, the Speech and Presentation Center have joined in on the fun with Pop for Presentations, which allows students to bring in any presentation they have been working on in exchange for free soda. The hours for this portion of the event are from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Both of these events strive to help students better their final products of the semester in a safe and supportive space. It also has the added flexibility of allowing students to walk in whenever works best for them or book an appointment in advance, which they can do here.

Don’t worry if you miss this event because there are still plenty of opportunities for students to get an extra leg up by scheduling a normal appointment throughout the week at either location.

Both centers are located in the Braithwaite Liberal Arts Center. The Writing Center is located in BC 101, and the Presentation Center is in BC 204.

Article by: Audrey Gee

Graphic provided by SUU Writing Center

life@suunews.net