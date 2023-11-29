Sugar and Spice Podcast talks dating and relationships for SUU students

Christina Schweiss and Cormick Bone cohost “A Date with Sugar and Spice”, an SUU News podcast which discusses dating and relationships in ways that provide entertainment for SUU’s students as well as striving to give them some hope and guidance for their dating lives.

Schweiss and Bone released their first episode together on October 25. The episode is titled “New Beginnings”, and in it they interview Bone’s friend Aidan Mortensen about his dating experiences so far, which are especially interesting since Mortensen is from a sparsely-populated community in rural Emery County, UT.

Bone said that, as the new co-hosts of the podcast this fall, he feels that he and Schweiss are able to represent a good balance in their topics of conversation and their points of view.

“I am a member of the LDS Church, born and raised in Utah, whereas Christina has a different perspective than mine, since she isn’t a member and she’s from Arizona, so she can bring kind of an outside perspective,” explained Bone. “So having kind of both sides as the hosts, it works really well.”

One of the primary goals of the podcast is to help students to understand the dating scene at Southern Utah University and get more comfortable with that aspect of their lives. “I would have thought it was nice when I just barely came into college to have a podcast to go to and listen and kind of understand a little bit what the dating scene is like here, from different people’s perspectives,” said Bone. “I think it’s good to have that as a resource when people are trying to figure it out here.”

One feature of the podcast is that, at the end of each episode, Schweiss and Bone ask their guest what their “Sugar and Spice Dating Advice” for the day would be, and the guest gets to offer to the listeners something they’ve learned that might be helpful. As an example, Bone mentioned one recent podcast guest who said not to rush a relationship.

“Especially having grown up in Utah his whole life and the kind of culture that’s surrounding dating in Utah, he described that there’s kind of an unmentioned pressure,” said Bone. “But then he’s just like, ‘I would have told my younger self that at first dating is really just about practice.”

Schweiss and Bone prioritize the fun and entertainment they can have and provide their listeners when talking about dating with their podcast guests. “When we’re on the show, Christina and I, we are definitely focused on the entertainment side of things, sharing goofy stories,” Bone said.

“A Date with Sugar and Spice” is available on Spotify Podcasts and the SUU News website. For those interested in visiting the podcast to talk about dating should text Bone at 385-368-5826.

Story by Emily Walters

Edited by Nick Stein

life@suunews.net