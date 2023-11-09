November Bread and Soup Nite brings droves of students

The monthly Bread and Soup Nite was held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Southern Utah University’s Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom.

The event, open not only to SUU faculty and students but to Cedar City residents, sees between 100 and 200 participants each year. Attendees enjoyed hot soup, sweets and a variety of performances.

Admission is $3, but students can get in with $1 if they bring a non-perishable food donation to be stored in the HOPE Pantry.

The SUU HOPE Pantry is the first campus storage room in Utah and one of the first in the United States. Since 2002, the agency has worked to help SUU students who are threatened by food insecurity and undernutrition. The HOPE Pantry’s mission is to provide SUU, as well as Southwest Technical College, students with essential food and toiletries. They also provide education in meal planning, cooking skills and raising awareness about food waste.

Students need to fill out a yearly agreement to use the pantry, which is located at the SUU Community Engagement Center. Open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the HOPE Pantry serves 190-250 students each week.

For more information about the HOPE Pantry, visit their website.

Article and Photograph by: Shengbo Zhou

Edited by: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net