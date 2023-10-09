President’s Fall Fun event to foster connection for SUU faculty and staff

The Southern Utah University President’s Office will be hosting the President’s Fall Fun event, a get-together for all SUU faculty and staff and their families, at the SUU Mountain Center in Cedar Canyon up Highway 14 from 4-7 pm on Wed. Oct. 11th.

Faculty and staff families are invited to come enjoy the cooler weather while enjoying fall desserts like cobbler, apple cider, and hot chocolate. There will also be various activities such as outdoor games, pumpkin painting, s’mores, a service project, and an opportunity to get portraits taken by photographer Asher Swan.

“This event is a fantastic opportunity for our employees and their families to enjoy the beautiful fall weather at the mountain center and have some fun together,” said SUU President Mindy Benson. “We are so appreciative of the work they do for students every day, and this is just a small way we can say thanks and offer a fun fall activity for everyone to enjoy.”

This is the first time that this particular event is taking place, but in the past the President’s Office has also held similar employee engagement events, such as an employee “happy hour” with mocktails and treats, a holiday open house party in December, and an all employee appreciation lunch in April.

“This is a way for the president to show her appreciation to the employees who do so much for our campus and our students,” said Bailey Bowthorpe, Assistant to the President. “President Benson emphasizes building a strong campus culture not only for students, but also for employees. These employee engagement activities are a way to support that priority by helping colleagues connect outside of their typical work setting, get to know other employees that they don’t work with or interact with frequently, and just have fun together.”

Author: Emily Walters

Flyer courtesy of Alumni Office

Editor: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net