Flippin’ Birds leave MRGC

After 10 seasons in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference, the Southern Utah University gymnastics team will move on to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation.

The MPSF features nine different sports which range from fencing to water polo. The Flippin’ Birds will compete against Sacramento State University, the University of Alaska Anchorage and the University of California, Davis in the conference. Competition will begin in 2024, with the conference championship being held at Sacramento State in late March. Full schedules have yet to be released.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for our team to showcase their incredible talent on a new stage. We are grateful for the support from Southern Utah University and are eager to embrace the challenges and triumphs that come with competing in the MPSF,” head coach Scotty Bauman said.

SUU is leaving the MRGC after winning their first conference championship in program history and finishing the season ranked No. 22 in the nation. Each of the three MPSF teams were ranked in the top 70 nationwide, with UC Davis leading the way at No. 39.

“Our gymnasts are prepared to shine, and we are excited to make our mark in this prestigious conference. I want to thank the MPSF, in particular Commissioner Foti Mellis, for this great opportunity for Southern Utah gymnastics.”

Author: Anden Garfield

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunews.net