A moonlight hike at Spring Creek Canyon

SUU Outdoors offered their latest Take a Hike Tuesday event on Sept. 26 in the form of a moonlight hike. Take a Hike Tuesday is one of a handful of weekly programs that SUU Outdoors offers for the SUU community through their Local Events, Activities and Programming program.

The hike took place well after sunset at 9 p.m., with students gathering at the trailhead, socializing, and showing off their various styles of flashlights and headlamps. Once on the trail, the hikers had a pleasant time visiting with their peers, looking at bugs, and enjoying the peace that nighttime in nature has to offer.

These treks are designed to allow students to explore a local trail with a group of peers who enjoy the outdoors as much as they do.

The hike took place in Spring Creek Canyon on a moderate-difficulty trail that follows Kanarra Creek up and through a canyon.

Dane Steele, a LEAP leader, shared what he enjoys about LEAP activities. “It’s a really good way to meet new people and experience life in a way that you normally don’t get to,” he said. “[LEAP events] like the moonlight hike are great for students who can’t go on those bigger trips or just need some way to get out of Cedar City after classes and to unwind.”

“I think it’s a really good idea for people to get into outdoor settings. It makes you more aware of the world you live in and, you know, the interconnectedness that really does exist in our daily lives that we as humans tend to forget about,” explained Steele.

He also mentioned that when students go out into nature, they must be aware of the importance of respecting the environment. “Besides that, while you are recreating, it’s important to remember that this is a natural place, so you have to treat it differently. Pack in what you pack out, make sure you’re prepared before you come — stuff like that.”

SUU Outdoors offers free and beginner-friendly LEAP events throughout the week for students and Cedar City community members. To stay up to date on SUU Outdoors’ activities, visit their website.

Author: Jacob Horne

Photographer: Jacob Horne

Editor: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net