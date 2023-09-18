SUU’s Homecoming brings RED front and center

Southern Utah University is approaching its annual homecoming week, where students, alumni and community come together to celebrate what it means to be part of the T-Bird family. From Sept. 18 to Sept. 23, campus will be full of things to do.

The first event of the week will be Monday, Sept. 18, with a tailgate kickoff party from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on the Library Quad. Students are invited to enjoy the atmosphere with live music and food.

On Tuesday, T-Birds compete to become SUU Royalty. Held in the Auditorium from 7-8:30 p.m., students will show off talents, answer questions and show pride for SUU.

“It is a giant celebration of some of our students and the amazing things that they can do,” described Hunter Bosgieter, Southern Utah University Student Association’s vice president of programming, about the SUU Royalty pageant.

Then, students are encouraged to attend Wednesday’s Pep Rally and Powder Puff Football Game in the Eccles Coliseum at 7 p.m.

“That event is good if you want to come to learn the cheers and meet the sporting teams,” Bosgieter said.

On Thursday, students can take part in cardboard boat races. Located on the Library Quad, students will participate in a creative process and weight-holding contest after building a cardboard boat.

Friday is the annual Forever Red event with live music and food, creating an opportunity for students and community to celebrate SUU and connect as T-Birds. This year’s performance will be by Metro Music Club and a tribute band.

“We are really excited to have “Red – A Taylor Swift Tribute” come,” said Bosgieter. “With how excited people are about Taylor Swift, that show will be amazing.”

The evening will close with True T-Bird Night, a chance for students to share a kiss with a significant other, at 11:30 p.m. at Founders Monument.

Saturday morning, events begin to wrap up with a pancake breakfast in the auditorium parking lot at 9 a.m., followed by the homecoming parade on University Boulevard.

Two sporting events will conclude this year’s homecoming. At 12 p.m., the volleyball team will face California Baptist University in the America First Event Center. The football team will then compete against Western Illinois University in the first home game of the season at 6 p.m. Students are also invited to a tailgate party located in the softball field parking lot at 4 p.m. in preparation for cheering the football team to victory.

For those who would like to celebrate, a list of updates, tickets and a schedule of events can be found at https://www.suu.edu/homecoming/.

Article by Anna Mower

Photo credit to Paige Fargo

life@suunews.net