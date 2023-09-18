Sports

Cross country finds success at UC Riverside Invitational

- by Anden Garfield

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Southern Utah University cross country team traveled to compete in the University of California, Riverside Invitational. 

Men’s
The men’s team came firing on all cylinders, taking first place as a team in both open and invitational categories.

In the open race, the Thunderbirds were led by junior Nethaneel Taylor, who took first place in the category, finishing with a time of 24 minutes and 59.6 seconds, two seconds ahead of the second-place runner.

Behind Taylor was freshman Logan Peele, coming in at ninth place and ending with a time of  25:13.9.

On the invitational side of things, SUU was led by redshirt senior Travis Feeny, who ran a blazing time of 23:47.6 and finished in fourth place. Behind Feeny, finishing sixth and seventh, were redshirt senior Santiago Gaitan and sophomore Jacob Peterson, finishing with times of 23:49.9 and 23:51.6.

Women’s
The women’s team only competed in the invitational race, but they still shined with a sixth-place team finish.

Leading the Thunderbirds was junior Sariah Hernandez, who took ninth with a time of 20:28.4. The next finishers for SUU were freshman duo Taylor Jorgensen and Daisy Baker, running 21:13.7 and 21:29.7 and finishing in 27th and 40th, respectively.

Up next
Next up for the Thunderbirds is the Notre Dame Invitational in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 29. 

Story by: Aidan Mortensen
Photo by: SUU Athletics
