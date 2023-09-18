SUU Outdoors’ Gear Swap: Affordable adventure awaits

On Friday, Sept. 15, SUU Outdoors hosted their annual Gear Swap, an event where students have the chance to sell their used outdoors equipment and purchase gear from other students at a reasonable price.

“It’s more personal; you can talk to the [buyer], have them try it on,” said Anna Edler, an outdoor recreation major who was selling some apparel at the event. She explained why she prefers to sell at the Gear Swap instead of online. “It’s usually outdoor rec students that are shopping here, and so I kind of know that it’s going to be in a good home.”

Gear for sale at the event included bicycles, snowboards, clothing, water bottles and coolers.

Edler explained that she appreciates the Gear Swap because it gives students an opportunity to purchase gear that’s in good condition without breaking the bank.

Another option for students to get outdoor equipment for cheap is to rent directly from SUU Outdoors’ Basecamp, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. Students only pay for rentals on days that Basecamp is open, meaning that they can rent items over weekends or breaks and potentially only pay for one day.

Ultimately, the most important thing one needs in order to enjoy the outdoors is just to get outside. While costs for equipment can seem prohibitive, there are plenty of cost effective — or even free — opportunities for SUU students to explore the great outdoors. From hikes and campgrounds up Cedar Canyon to multi-day adventure trips offered by SUU Outdoors, every student can have the resources they need to have a fulfilling experience in the natural world.

Story by: Jacob Horne

outdoors@suunews.net

Graphic courtesy of SUU Outdoors