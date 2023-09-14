Thin Line Comedy to hold potluck and auditions

Thin Line Comedy, a Southern Utah University improv group, will be hosting a potluck and auditions event called “So Long Summer!” in the Student Center Rotunda this Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 pm. Students of every major are welcome to try out for the team or just hang out and enjoy the food.

Thin Line Comedy specializes in exploring and performing improv, stand up and sketch comedy. During their performances, they encourage extensive audience participation. Past Thin Line shows have included a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event, complete with live Irish music, and a “mumbling murder mystery” performance where the comedians had to attempt communicating without using words.

“We know that the phrase ‘tryouts’ can be a little scary,” said Zina Johnstun, Thin Line’s president. “This is meant to be a no-stress way of just showing us what level each of us are starting at and showing commitment to the team. This will help us be able to grow and learn together!”

The club has meetings every Wednesday at 6 p.m. and performances every second Thursday of the month. For further information, follow Thin Line on instagram.

Story by: Emily Walters

emilywalters@suumail.net

Photos courtesy of Zina Johnstun