Second Studio to present “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor” 24 Hour Theatre

Second Studio, Southern Utah University’s student-led theatre company, will be presenting their biannual 24 Hour Theatre. This semester’s event, titled “May the Odds be Ever in Your Favor,” will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

24 Hour Theatre is an event where writers, directors, actors and dancers are given exactly 24 hours to create a new piece of theatre.

“[24 Hour Theatre] gives people a space to try their hand at something they may not have considered before,” said Second Studio showcase director Abbie Cochrane. “Script writing is very different from writing a novel or a memoir.”

Writers will receive prompts Friday at 7 p.m. and are given the night to write a short piece that is then given to actors and directors to execute by 7 p.m. Saturday night.

For this fall’s version of the event, writers will be given prompts inspired by Suzanne Collins’ hit dystopian novel series “The Hunger Games.” Cochrane and showcase manager Spencer Smith chose the theme because of the re-emergence that “The Hunger Games” has had in popular culture.

24 Hour Theatre isn’t just an event for people to flex their creative muscles, it’s also an opportunity to make connections and meet more people with a passion for theatre.

“It really made me see what Second Studio had to offer to the community and how it could bring people together and make people feel included and welcome,” said Second Studio co-marketing director Shay Wilkey. “I really wanted to be a part of that.” Last fall’s 24 Hour Theatre was then-freshman Wilkey’s first theatre event at SUU.

People who wish to watch the end result of 24 Hour Theatre can attend the showcase at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Auditorium. Tickets cost $3.

Story by: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Second Studio