A Student’s Guide to SUU

Fall semester officially begins August 30, along with classes, clubs, events and more. Whether it’s your first semester of college or you’re returning for your final year, read on to learn what’s happening on campus and what resources are available to you.

Student Resources

There are several resources available to every student at Southern Utah University to ensure they have the best college experience. For academic support, each student has a Student Success Advisor to help them create class schedules and offer other academic guidance. To know who your academic advisor is and/or to schedule an appointment, click here. Remember, you can still change, add or drop classes even after the first day, and your advisor can even help you do it.

The Gerald R. Sherratt Library also has a variety of resources that students often overlook. Along with a wide selection of books for research, the library also provides students with computer access to software from Adobe and Microsoft Office. Scanners and printers are available as well, with students getting 200 free printed pages per semester. A copy shop is located on the first floor, which sells office supplies, copies and prints.

Finally, for first-year students or those looking to become more involved, the Nest is the place to go. Located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, students can visit the Nest to receive help from their peers in navigating both SUU’s campus and college life. Freshmen can contact their Assistant Coaches for Excellence and Success for advice and assistance, and students of any year can visit for relaxing activities and breaks with friends.

Adjoined to the Nest is the Student Involvement and Leadership Office, which houses students who plan and organize student activities. Questions about clubs, social events, gatherings and student involvement can be directed to STIL. They also offer board games and gaming equipment to keep students entertained between classes.

Parking and Campus Maps

There are several parking lots available to students, though about half of them require parking permits while the other half are completely free. Information about parking permits for the 2023-24 academic year can be found on the Parking Services website.

A campus map is also available on the SUU website and app to help students find their classes. Buildings are labeled on students’ schedules with an abbreviation of the building’s name, which can also be found on the map page of the website.

Food and Dining

Students have access to several dining options on campus. The T-Bird Eats Dining Hall is located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center and features wood-fired pizza, Latin cuisine, a grill and more. Other on-campus quick eats include Chick-fil-A, Papa John’s and the Thunderbird Corner Market.

Meal plans that include dining hall access and “dining dollars” for on-campus restaurants can be purchased here. For more information, visit here or call the Chartwells Dining Office at (435) 586-7781.

Story by: SUU News Editors

eic@suunews.net