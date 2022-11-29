SUU Outdoors holds seminar on avalanche awareness

SUU Outdoors called on trip coordinator Levi Pendleton to raise avalanche awareness in the Sterling R. Church Auditorium on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. for its most recent segment of the Outdoor Education Series.

The Utah Avalanche Center partnered with SUU Outdoors to host Pendleton’s “Know Before You Go” seminar, featuring his own experiences, videos, images and interactive questions.

The seminar included guidance on how to survive avalanche dangers and, according to Pendleton, they are much more avoidable with the right preparation.

“I think a lot of the biggest mistakes are made at home,” Pendleton said. “If we make a plan to avoid dangerous areas, it will be easier to resist when we get there.”

The lecture was separated into four key points: get the forecast, get the gear, get the training and get the picture. Pendleton explained that if those in dangerous conditions are prepared in as many of these ways as possible, they will be much safer on the slopes. He also shared that SUU Outdoors rents out some of the necessary gear, such as avalanche shovels and transceivers.

The final portion of the Outdoor Education Series for the semester will be “Everest Base Camp” with Alex and Baylee Jenkins on Dec. 1 from 6-7 p.m. at Base Camp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. More information on upcoming SUU Outdoors events can be found here.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Anden Garfield