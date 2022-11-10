SUUSA hosts tabling event for service and medical clubs

The Southern Utah University Student Association is hosting its monthly Meet the Clubs event with a new category: service and medical clubs.

The event will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom.

The event series is held to help students find clubs that fit their interests and connect students with their campus community.

Courtney Glad, SUUSA’s vice president of clubs, explained how getting involved with the community is essential.

“I think getting involved is critical to the college experience,” Glad said. “We all know that school can get really hard, and if that is all that we are here for, it is hard to stay motivated to keep going. If students are involved in a club, they are given a community and a sense of belonging.”

Glad also discussed how being involved with clubs can be great for students to gain experience prior to graduation, as well as to make their resumes more well-rounded.

“I think the service and medical clubs can be very big resume builders and help you work towards something that is focused on giving to others,” Glad said.

For any questions regarding the event, students can contact Glad via email at suusa_clubsvp@suu.edu.

Story by: Luke McKenzie

life@suunews.net

Photos Courtesy of Southern Utah University