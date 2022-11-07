SUU Outdoors teams up with SUU programs to host cornhole tournament

Southern Utah University’s Recreation and Health and Wellness programs hosted a cornhole tournament with SUU Outdoors in the P.E. Building on Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. The event was initially meant to take place outside, but due to the snow, it was moved indoors.

Participants picked up bags of candy corn after signing in under their creative cornhole-themed team names. They were given about 30 minutes to warm up on five different sets of cornhole boards while more teams arrived.

Intramural director Jennifer Weaver called for a collective meeting to establish the initial matchups and show off the prizes for the tournament’s top contenders. Teams then began knocking each other out of the competition until only three were left.

In the match for third place, Fire in the Cornhole bumped out Corn Cobb in a 21-8 victory for the chance to play in the finals against the undefeated Jathen Chaffin and Shane Yoho. The final game was a close match, with Chaffin and Yoho coming out on top in a 21-12 win.

Chaffin shared that he met Yoho at a cornhole tournament last year, and they have since decided to combine forces. Weaver hopes to continue bringing cornhole players together in such a way by hosting a couple of tournaments each year.

“I’m the new intramural director this year, so I’m starting to formulate what can happen under intramural’s direction,” Weaver said. “We’ve done an outdoor volleyball tournament and pickleball tournaments and leagues. We’re expanding beyond traditional sports, and we’ve had a great turnout.”

Information about upcoming campus recreation events can be found here. Additionally, information about SUU Outdoors events can be found here.

Story by: Kale Nelson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos by: Bria Hansen