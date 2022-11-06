Community Engagement Center serves unlimited soup with a cause

Grab your best soup spoon and make your way towards the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom for Bread and Soup Nite on Nov. 7 from 5-7 p.m.

The event costs $3 or $1 with a donation of a nonperishable food item. All members of the community are invited to attend and be treated to a feast of unlimited soup, bread and desserts. Vegetarian options will be included. Live, family-friendly entertainment will also be provided throughout the evening.

Bread and Soup Nite is an SUU tradition that has been going on for 20 years. It is hosted on the first Monday of each month and acts as a benefit dinner for the Helping Our People Eat Pantry on campus. The HOPE Pantry provides food for students and, with more than 700 students attending each month, the event works as a key player in collecting food for the pantry.

Through this event, the HOPE Pantry strives to educate attendees about food insecurity, or a lack of consistent access to enough food. It also brings people from different walks of life together for an enjoyable evening.

“The Pantry fills a vital need on campus; we want people to be aware of it as a resource,” explained Community Engagement Center Director Pam Branin. The Pantry provides food to students in need as well as service opportunities for students, SUU employees and Cedar City community members.

The Community Engagement Center also hosts other events, including holiday bake-offs and service opportunities that strive to make food more accessible for students across campus.

More information about Bread and Soup Nite, the Community Engagement Center and the HOPE Pantry can be found on Instagram @suuserve.

Article by: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Christopher Dimond and Southern Utah University