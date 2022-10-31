KSUU hosts its third annual Battle of the Bands

Twelve musical acts took to the America First Event Center stage on Oct. 27 to compete in KSUU Thunder 91’s annual Battle of the Bands.

This is the third consecutive year Thunder 91.1 has hosted Battle of the Bands and the first year it took place in the AFEC.

This year also had the largest number of applicants the event has ever seen. Twenty-two talented musicians applied, and 12 were selected to compete: six bands and six solo artists. The musicians had the chance to win four different awards: the audience choice, best solo artist, best band and the grand prize.

The Red Caps, a band of four young men, took home the grand prize after powerful performances of “Creep” by Radiohead and “Man in the Box” by Alice in Chains. Each of the members brought energy and talent to the stage.

“I wish we didn’t say it, but we rocked your socks off,” said Joseph Morse, The Red Caps’ bass player.

Alternate Currents, a group of 10 students, won best band by performing “Unwritten” by Natasha Bedingfield, “Easy on Me” by Adele and “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder, which included a groovy saxophone solo that had the crowd on their feet.

Nat Fran, a Battle of the Bands veteran, took home the best solo artist award after placing third at last year’s competition. She performed two beautiful originals and finished off the entire show with a cover of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac.

Though the numbers were close, singer, songwriter and pianist Ilidae took home the audience choice award with 116 votes to her name. Her performance featured originals that were both relatable and a pleasure to listen to.

Other artists that performed included Harding Avenue, Postum, Socr8s, DōngSoo, Grace Parke, TyKoona, Sydni Eileen and duo Ethan Young and Carvel Ray.

“This is definitely the best Battle of the Bands we’ve ever had,” said Sarah “Graveey” Hutchings, Thunder 91.1’s program director. “The venue was awesome, the bands were awesome and we’re definitely looking forward to seeing what comes in future years.”

If you were unable to attend the performance, it is available for viewing here.

Many of those who performed can also be heard on Thunder 91.1’s Thunderground showcase, which plays at the half hour every hour.

Article and Photos by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net