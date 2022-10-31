Annual Halloween party a ‘Scream’-ing success

Halloween spirit filled the Sharwan Smith Student Center on the night of October 28th as the annual Scream brought the seven deadly sins to life.

Various rooms, from the Wing to the Rotunda to the America First Event Center, were decorated to the nines and offered exciting activities throughout the night.

There were two shows that took place during the event. A hypnotist presented in the Ballroom and comedy team Off the Cuff performed in the Sterling R. Church Auditorium. Both shows were so popular that there was only standing room available, even with two showings for each group at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The Spook Alley in the Cedar Breaks room also drew a crowd. The line extended down the Student Center hallway past the cafeteria and wrapped around again. Once inside the alley, twists and turns took guests on a tour through multiple rooms, each themed around one of the seven sins. There was no shortage of jump scares from the actors, either. Each room sent heart rates skyrocketing and even earned itself a scream or two.

Attendees could also participate in tarot card readings in the Wing. Palm readings, games of chance and mocktails were available in the Starlight Room. Refreshments of pizza, goldfish and potato chips were provided in the Living Room.

Among these various activities, the AFEC held the main attraction. Hundreds of students filled the floor of the arena, dancing along to the music provided by the DJ and the flashing lights that filled the room. At high points of the evening, there was barely enough room to move across the floor.

Popular costumes throughout the night included “American Psycho’s” Patrick Bateman, the Onceler from “The Lorax” and “Kim Possible’s” Shego. Other uncommon but notable costumes, consisted of numerous religious figures, “Stranger Things” characters and quite a few “sexy” chefs.

With its success, this year’s Scream continues to hold the title as Southern Utah University’s biggest party of the year.

Article by: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Devan Call