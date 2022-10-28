ORPT program to introduce new “zombie dash” event on Halloween

Southern Utah University students are invited to attend a free “Zombie Dash” at the P.E. Building on Oct. 31 from 3-4 p.m. The event is being organized by the Outdoor Recreation in Parks and Tourism program’s Organization and Administration class as a hands-on learning experience.

“I felt our class would better understand class material by planning an actual event with real stakes and not just imaginary participants,” said instructor Jason Burton. “SUU and the ORPT program are big proponents of experiential learning, and this really sets the stage for our group to learn while also doing what should be a really fun event.”

Attendees will be given a flag to protect while running a half-mile course. Within designated zones, they’ll also be chased by volunteer “zombies.” Students that finish the course with their flag will be considered “survivors.”

There will be prizes awarded to the top finishers, and participants are encouraged to wear costumes and bring water.

Through orchestrating this event, the ORPT 4740 students have been able to apply in-class concepts to the real world. The class also collaborates with other community organizations, such as Cedar City Bike Works and the STEM Center for Teaching and Learning.

“I can tell all of the students involved are invested in its success,” said student organizer Jazmine Dunn. “I’m excited to see all of our planning go into action and to introduce a new Halloween event that can hopefully become a tradition.”

Burton hopes that students will make time during their day to come out and support the class in a fun, competitive and physically active way.

Story by: Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of Jason Burton