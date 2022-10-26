SUU Outdoors to host the annual Costume Climb on Halloween

SUU Outdoors will host their Costume Climb from 5-10 p.m. on Oct. 31 in the P.E. Building. The event includes candy for the climbers and a costume contest with a prize for the winner.

Climbers can stop by the climbing wall at any time to go for a climb and enter into the contest. The competition will have only one winner, so candidates will be carefully considered based on the quality of their costumes.

However, the event will provide another opportunity to win a prize. Near the climbing wall, there will be a “guess the amount of candy” game in a Nalgene water bottle.

According to SUU Outdoors Coordinator Bailey Howe, a steady stream of people participated in the climb in previous years, and she expects a similar turnout this year.

“The climbing wall has always been a hit place to hang out and meet people. There have been many friendships formed and good memories made at the climbing wall,” Howe said. “This event gives students a fun opportunity to wear their best costume and come climb, eat candy and meet other people!”

The climb will be a part of SUU Outdoors’ Local Events, Activities & Programming. Other LEAP events will include sunset yoga on Oct. 28 and slacklining on Nov. 2.

Story by: Kale Nelson

Photos by: Jared Clawson