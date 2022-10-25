SUU’s annual Basketball Bash returns

The Southern Utah University men’s and women’s basketball teams will be holding their annual Basketball Bash on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

The men’s and women’s teams will be competing in a three-point contest to see who is the ultimate champion. Kinlee Sorensen and Sam Johnston will be competing for the women while Cameron Healy and Braden Housley will compete for the men.

Fans will be able to get in on the action by participating in a shooting relay race with members of the women’s team.

To finish the night, there will be a dunk contest between Dee Barnes, Drake Allen and Martel Williams. Barnes took the win in last year’s contest.

At the Bash, there will be free merchandise, pizza and cinnamon rolls while supplies last. The event is free and hosted by the teams to get students and fans excited about the 2022-2023 season.

The women will start their season off at home against the University of New Mexico Lobos on Monday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the AFEC. On the same day, the men will travel to New Mexico to face the Lobos in “the Pit” at 7 p.m.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunews.net

Photos by: SUU Athletics