SUU hosts country music singer and songwriter Justin Moore

Country music fans flocked to the America First Event Center on Oct. 14 to see Justin Moore live in concert.

Southern Utah University is no stranger to concerts, holding 1-2 every semester. Every year, the community waits in anticipation to find out which artists are chosen to perform, and there was no shortage of excitement when SUU announced Moore would be performing in October.

Despite the concert being held on the first day of SUU’s fall break, hundreds of fans arrived in cowboy hats and boots, ready to enjoy an evening of live music.

The event began at 7 p.m. with a performance from local musician Gabe Miller. Miller has performed across the country, but it was always his goal to perform in the AFEC, making it a historical performance for Miller and for everyone in the audience.

“It’s great to see local musicians on the big stage,” said Thunder 91’s music director, Sarah Hutchings.

Miller performed songs “Big Bulls, Big Bucks” and “Winter in Utah,” singing specifically to the local community and their experiences.

As Miller left the stage and Moore prepared for his performance, attendees filed down onto the court for a chance to get close to Moore. The room was filled with excitement as fans awaited Moore’s arrival, and as the lights went dim, the anticipation was palpable.

Moore entered the stage, full of energy that spread across the arena. Community members and students alike cheered, sang and danced along to the music.

SUU’s next concert will be on Dec. 10 and will feature the Piano Guys. More information can be found here.

Article and Photos by Audrey Gee

