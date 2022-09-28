SUU Outdoors’ to host second Outdoor Education Series seminar

SUU Outdoors kicks off the second installment of their Outdoor Education Series on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. with local gurus Ashley Starr and Maren Bryan, who will be sharing information to attendees about the world’s best backyard. The event will be in Basecamp, located in the Student Center, and is free to the public. SUU Outdoors hosts the OES to educate students on recreation opportunities hosted by local experts.

Starr and Bryan will be teaching attendees how to make the most of SUU’s surrounding scapes with information about where to go, how to do it and how to fit outdoor adventures into your semester.

“This event is for everyone: students, community members, faculty and staff,” Outdoor Coordinator Baylee Howe said. “They are talking about how to make the best out of your semester and to get outdoors.”

The next event will feature Keith Howells, who will be talking about how he got on the History Channel looking for lost Aztec gold. At Basecamp there are flyers providing more information about Howells and his time on the History Channel. This event will also be held at Basecamp on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

chevyblackburn@suumail.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Outdoors