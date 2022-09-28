SUU soccer stays undefeated in conference play after first conference road trip of the season

For the first time in program history, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team remains undefeated through their first four Western Athletic Conference games.

The Thunderbirds faced off against two conference foes in Texas. During their first matchup of the weekend against Abilene Christian University, the Thunderbirds fought hard and earned a 1-1 draw. Their second matchup against Tarleton State University was a 1-0 victory for SUU. The Thunderbirds are now 8-1-1 on the season, 3-0-1 in WAC play and tied for first in the WAC standings.

SUU vs. Abilene Chrisitian University

The Thunderbirds entered this matchup riding a two-game winning streak. The momentum favored the Thunderbirds early on with SUU taking multiple shots on net.

In the 23rd minute, SUU took a one-goal lead. Adelayo Oguntade blasted a shot on net that deflected off the Wildcats’ goalkeeper Lily Foster, and Whitney Wangsgard found the rebound and put it past the keeper for the lead.

Led by goalkeeper Megan Short, the Thunderbird defense kept the Wildcat offense at bay by stopping 13 shots throughout the first half. SUU led 1-0 at halftime.

The Wildcats kept their foot on the gas, controlling the tempo throughout the beginning of the second half. In the 55th minute, Jordan Michie scored for the Wildcats to even the score at 1-1.

SUU had a key opportunity to score in the 89th minute. Wangsgard played a long pass to Kate Schirmer. Schirmer received the pass, and the shot rattled off the goal post, almost bouncing past the goal line. The Wildcats cleared the remaining Thunderbird attack, ending the game with SUU earning a 1-1 draw.

SUU vs Tarleton State University

The SUU offense burst onto the scene early, scoring on their first shot of the game. In the eighth minute, Schirmer placed a skillful cross that found Wangsgard in the attacking end. Wangsgard blasted an impressive shot past the keeper, giving SUU the 1-0 lead.

Defense was the motto for the rest of the first half with neither team scoring. The Thunderbirds entered halftime with the 1-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds kept control of the second half, allowing only one shot from the Texans. Both teams were unable to score in the second half. The final result was a 1-0 win for SUU.

Megan Short earned her fourth clean sheet of the season. Wangsgard scored both of the goals for the Thunderbirds this weekend and now has five total on the season.

Next on deck

Utah Tech University Trailblazers

Currently, the Trailblazers of Utah Tech University enjoy a successful season, tied for first place in the WAC standings and boasting a 7-2-1 record.

Karli Nyland leads the Trailblazers with four goals and nine points on the season.

The matchup

SUU is 2-1-1 all-time versus the Trailblazers. Last time both of these teams played, it was a 2-1 losing effort on Sep. 16, 2021, in Cedar City, Utah. This is the first matchup as conference foes, with the winner having first place in the WAC standings to themselves.

Game details

Southern Utah will face Utah Tech University on Sunday, Oct. 2, with kickoff at 1 p.m. This will be the only time in the regular season that the Thunderbirds face off against the Trailblazers.

The game will be held at the Thunderbird Soccer Field and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics