Cedar City Bike Works hosts its first Enoch City Neighborhood Slow Roll

On Sept. 29 from 6-9 p.m, a group of local organizations including Cedar City Bike Works will host a “Neighborhood Slow Roll” in which participants get to enjoy a social walk or ride together. The activity will start and finish on Tomahawk Drive in Enoch. The free event will be open to everybody regardless of what form of human-powered transportation they choose to use. Acceptable transportation includes walking, cycling, scootering, skating and other methods where the traveler is completely in control of producing the energy needed to move.

On top of closing off the streets on the route so that participants won’t have to worry about traffic, the organizers will provide music, games, free swag and a raffle.

According to Matt Bolus, the committee chair of organizing the Slow Roll events, “Getting outside and being more active can promote a wealth of benefits to the individual and the community, including decreasing road congestion, increasing air quality, and boosting mental and physical health.”

With the event being a recurring venture, the collaborating groups host several each year. The organizations are all primarily connected in wanting to help residents of Iron County stay active. One of these groups is Cedar City Bike Works, which Bolus is also the board president of.

The bicycle non-profit is devoted to teaching cyclists how to safely use and care for their bikes so they can keep using their eco-friendly method of transportation. They also provide affordable options for bikes and bike parts to make sure that financial status doesn’t interfere with anyone’s ability to enjoy cycling.

“Families in Iron County can come to our workshop during our Open Shop Work Nights every Tuesday and Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m., and we can teach them how to repair their bikes,” Bolus explained. “We offer tools, a repair stand, and refurbished parts to help them keep those costs low.”

Last year, they helped host five Slow Rolls in which 1,600 total attendees participated. According to Cedar City Bike Works, the upcoming event in Enoch will be the first of the Slow Roll events to take place outside of Cedar City, allowing their message about healthy transit to spread to the rest of Iron County.

Story by: Kale Nelson

kalehnelson@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of Cedar City Bike Works