Southern Utah University Volleyball heads on a road trip in conference play

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah University volleyball team (2-9, 1-1 WAC) will hit the road this week, playing New Mexico State (8-5, 1-1 WAC) on Thursday before facing UTRGV (13-4, 2-0 WAC) on Saturday. The games will be available for viewing, and live stats will be provided.

Game Schedule

Thursday, September 29

Southern Utah vs New Mexico State, 6:00 p.m. MT

Saturday, October 1

Southern Utah vs UTRGV, 12:00 p.m. MT

Scouting Report

After preseason polls predicted New Mexico State to finish first in a talented Western Athletic Conference, the Aggies have been eager to live up to these lofty expectations. New Mexico split their first two conference games, sharing an identical 1-1 WAC record as the Thunderbirds.

New Mexico State’s latest game saw them play California Baptist, a foe the Thunderbirds played not too long ago. The Aggies quickly defeated the Lancers, sweeping them in an efficient three sets.

There are many players who have been instrumental to NM State’s success this season. Katie Birtcil has been an offensive powerhouse for the Aggies, boasting 3.39 kills per set. Rylee Fay leads the team in assists, tallying 5.8 per set. On the defensive end, Lia Mosher anchors the team, averaging 1 block a set, while Darian Markham totals 4.5 digs per set.

Southern Utah will face New Mexico State on Thursday. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. MT.

The Thunderbirds second opponent of the week, the Vaqueros, are having a solid year thus far. UTRGV has exceeded preseason expectations, posting an impressive 13-4 record. The Vaqueros remain undefeated in conference play so far (2-0) by making quick work of both New Mexico State and Tarleton State.

UTRGV is led by the offensive dominance of Sarah Cruz, who posts 4.38 kills per set. Luanna Emiliano averages a whopping 10.78 assists a set for the Vaqueros, a key factor for their hot start. Defensively, Regina Tijerina leads the team with 3.63 digs per set. The team plays together as a unit, averaging 2.2 blocks per set as a squad.

SUU will play UTRGV on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. MT.

Southern Utah faces some challenging opponents this week, where they will aim to hang with some of the best teams the WAC has to offer.

Parker Haynie

Sports@suunews.net

Photos by: SUU Athletics