Calling all artists: Kolob Canyon Review is accepting submissions

Kolob Canyon Review, an art and literary journal for Southern Utah University students, staff and alumni, opened their call for submissions for the 2023 issue on Sep. 5.

The journal accepts poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and visual art submissions. Each person may submit up to five pieces per category.

KCR is a student-managed project created through collaboration with the SUU English and Art Departments. It provides unique hands-on publishing and editing experience for its staff. The journal also serves as a first publishing credit to many, giving writers and artists alike a leg up in their respective industry and a way to promote their work.

This year’s staff for the journal features Shauri Thacker as editor-in-chief, with Megan Anderson as her assistant editor. Returning staff member Madison Moss is joined by new staff members Alisen Allen, Kylie Brown, Tara Dole, Mary Hall, Famke Halma, Em Hart, Mindy Herrod, Annika Larson and Kylee Mauldin.

Submissions for the journal will be open through Oct. 16., and the staff is excited to review incoming work.

Pieces can be submitted online via the journal’s Submission Manager. For more on submission guidelines or to submit pieces, visit the KCR website.

Story By: Tara Dole

copy@suunews.net

Photo by: Tara Dole