SUU’s first farmers market brings student businesses to the forefront

Southern Utah University held its first student business farmers market on Sept. 9 from 4-6 p.m. in the Upper Quad. Those who attended talked to fellow students, purchased products and enjoyed cotton candy. Students also relaxed and socialized on the quad as they started off their weekend.

“I thought it would be a cool opportunity for students to promote their individual businesses, and it is important for their peers to come support them!” said Student Programming Board Director Lydia Cousin.

The farmers market hosted 26 student businesses, with a wide assortment of items and pieces sold by students with varying interests and backgrounds.

Olivia Gwilliam, a vendor at the market, runs a business in custom digital art and prints through her Instagram @livlyn.art.

“I’ve been doing art ever since I can remember, mostly as Christmas gifts,” Gwilliam said.

It was thanks to her dad that she chose to make her art a business, and Gwilliam’s work is available for the community to purchase at any time.

Another business present at the event was BRB Ceramics. Its founder, artist Briar Beddow, has been working on his craft for three years and is now a freshman at SUU. More information and images of his work can be found on his Instagram @brb.ceramics.

Savanna, owner of Savanna’s Flowers, sold personally-crafted bouquets and watercolor cards at the market. She has been working with and learning from other florists for over a year and has taken her skills to a business of her own. Orders can be placed through Savanna’s Instagram @savfloral.

Photographer Lucy Oyama, who focuses on senior portraits, family photos and weddings, was another attendee. She works in soft colors and dreamy lights, providing a natural art to each of her photos. Those looking to book Oyama can visit her website.

Each business had something unique to offer SUU’s first farmers market.

Cousin put it best, “Hopefully this is the first farmers market of many!”

Story by: Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Audrey Gee and Tim Mossholder via Unsplash