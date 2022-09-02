SUU theatre’s student clubs unite for an opening social

Southern Utah University’s Department of Theatre, Dance, and Arts Administration’s student organizations will be hosting an opening social Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre.

The event will be a place where SUU students can learn how to get involved with Second Studio, Southern Utah University Dance Organization and SUU’s chapter of the United States Institute of Theatre Technology.

“The social is a fun event to get to meet all of our TDAA groups and answer commonly asked questions that freshmen probably have,” said USITT president Riley Meyers.

The social will include a crash course presentation of important information about TDAA, ice breaker game options, refreshments and several Q&A sessions.

Second Studio’s outreach director Tessa Cheshire reached out to Meyers and SUUDO director Karessa Pitcher over the summer after realizing that there was a lack of communication between the theatre organizations on campus. Cheshire, Pitcher, Meyers and Second Studio artistic director Kolton Nielson are planning to have more collaborative events throughout the year.

“We’re trying to get better connectivity in our clubs and groups throughout TDAA,” said Meyers. “We’re trying to create more inclusive events that involve everyone, and it’s a lot easier to ask a fellow student than it is to ask a professor.”

Article by: Tessa Cheshire

accent@suunews.news.net

Photos courtesy of Second Studio