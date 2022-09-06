SUU sports Labor Day weekend recap

Soccer

Southern Utah University women’s soccer continued a historic weekend with a 2-0 win over the University of South Dakota and a 1-2 loss against California State University, Fullerton. This marks the best start through six games for the Thunderbirds at 5-1. The previous best was a 3-3 start in 2014.

SUU vs University of South Dakota

The Thunderbirds continued their historical winning streak versus the Coyotes. The momentum swung in both directions with both teams putting multiple shots on goal.

The Thunderbirds scored first in the sixth minute. Junior Kate Schirmer blew past the Coyotes’ left back and sent a cross to sophomore Hailey Hamataka on the left side, who found senior Rachael Hunt down the middle for the goal, giving SUU the 1-0 lead.

Possession between both programs were very similar, with the Thunderbird defense keeping South Dakota out of the net for a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the 62nd minute, freshman Libby Anderson found Hunt off the corner kick, and Hunt delivered with a header off the crossbar and in for her second goal of the game and third of the season.

Southern Utah continued the strong effort, resulting in a 2-0 victory that improved to 5-0. The Thunderbirds kept the possession in their favor at 58%. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Megan Short saved four shots and earned her third shutout of the season.

SUU vs California State University, Fullerton

Southern Utah women’s soccer found heartbreak versus California State, Fullerton.

The scoring started early in the game in favor of Southern Utah. In the seventh minute, redshirt freshman Whitney Wangsgard found Kate Schirmer at the top of the box and delivered a shot that sailed to the left corner and in.

In the 26th minute, the Titans leveled the score at 1-1. Kaylin Rabon found a wide-open Kaytlin Brinkman down the middle for the goal.

The rest of the first half saw substitutions by both sides and multiple scoring chances that were saved.

In the 63rd minute, the deadlock was broken by the Titans. Madison Kline scored from long range, giving the Titans a 2-1 lead.

The Thunderbirds would not go down without a fight, putting up five shots with three on goal. But none made it through, and the Thunderbirds perfect season came to an end with with a 2-1 loss to the Titans.

Next up

The Southern Utah women’s soccer team will start Western Athletic Conference play on Friday, Sep. 16, against the University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at the Thunderbird Soccer Field.

Volleyball

Southern Utah volleyball looked to win for the first time this season.

Versus California State University, Fullerton

Southern Utah volleyball suffered a close defeat at the hands of California State, Fullerton, with the Titans edging out the Thunderbirds in five sets.

Southern Utah fell behind early, with the Titans leading 4-1. The Thunderbirds rallied back to make the contest a two-point game. The Titans dominated the rest of the match, taking the first set 25-19.

The second set saw the Titans dominate early again, drawing a 16-8 lead. Southern Utah soared back into the match taking advantage of attack errors with a 14-3 run, putting them in the lead for the first time. California State, Fullerton, responded with their own run at the end, winning the set 28-26.

The third set was do or die for the Thunderbirds with the momentum flowing in favor of Southern Utah. Kills by multiple Thunderbirds secured the third set 25-20 for SUU.

Neither team would give up in the fourth set. The Thunderbirds were led by senior Raegen Beeson, with five kills giving SUU the win and tying the match at two sets a piece.

The Titans took an early 10-4 lead and never took their foot off the gas, winning the final set 15-8.

The loss drops the Thunderbirds to 0-4 for the season. Monday’s matchup versus Northern Arizona University was canceled. There are currently no plans to reschedule the game to a later date.

Next up

Volleyball now turns their attention to the Boise State Classic. Southern Utah starts the tournament versus Eastern Washington University at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics