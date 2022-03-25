SUU Wind Symphony collaborates with Cedar City’s high school bands

Southern Utah University’s Wind Symphony is collaborating with bands from Cedar High School and Canyon View High School to perform on Monday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. in the Canyon View High School Theater. The concert is free to the community.

This performance is an opportunity for both high school bands to practice for their regional assessment.

“[Canyon View] has been involved in this type of concert for about seven or eight years,” said CVHS Director of Band and Orchestras David Jordan. “It’s always a great chance to share the stage with Cedar High and SUU bands.”

Cedar High is bringing their Symphonic Band, a program flagship ensemble containing 65 students, to perform three pieces for the concert.

“[Performing in this concert] helps us stay connected as a Cedar City community because we have a great respect for Canyon View and SUU,” said CHS Director of Band Keith Sorenson. “I also want my students to see the great things happening with the SUU bands and to have a desire to keep making music after they graduate from high school.”

The SUU Wind Symphony is an audition group of wind and percussion students that perform contemporary and traditional works. Student musicians gain practical experience through concerts, programming and high-level music making.

“We want our respective audiences to hear the other schools’ bands because it’s important to support each other’s efforts to create great music and art,” said Sorenson. “While it might sound trite or idealistic, we’re trying to make the world a better place through music. That’s what we do.”

If students cannot attend this concert, the Wind Symphony’s next concert is on Friday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

More information about upcoming concerts can be found on the music department website.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Department of Music