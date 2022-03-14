Cedar City mixed-media art studio ArtWorks42 is hosting the Artisans’ Faire on Tuesday, March 15, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ramada Inn.

This faire is a free art show and sale for local artisans to showcase their works like jewelry, wall art, sculptures and home decor. It is a comfortable, indoor space for them to generate revenue and to form connections with the community.

The spring, summer and fall provide many venues for local artisans, including the Cedar City Arts Council Art Walks and farmers markets. That is why ArtWorks42 worked to create this inaugural faire after hearing interest and garnering support from the community.

“First and foremost, it’s our desire to support and give back to the community,” said ArtWorks42 CEO Frank Harris. “The weather can create huge challenges for artists so I believe local creatives need a dedicated, regular and indoor-oriented event from which to operate. Given enough interest and participation, the Cedar City Artisans’ Faire will hopefully become that place.”

Being creatives themselves, ArtWorks42 is proud to host the faire. Since opening their studio in 2015, Frank Harris and his wife, Maryliz Harris, have created and sold hundreds of one-of-a-kind art pieces.

“One of the reasons my wife and I chose to reside in Cedar City was its aptly deserved description as ‘Festival City,’” said Frank Harris. “Our short time here has reaffirmed our decision to move here was the right one. We’ve met some amazing people and continue to make new friends as our sphere of influence grows.”

Frank Harris also said if the initial interest from the community manifests itself at the faire, he has no doubt ArtWorks42 will host more events like it.

For more information about the faire, visit ArtWorks42’s Instagram or email them at PaintHappens@artworks42.com. For local artisans who want news and information about upcoming art events and fairs, Frank Harris has created an invitation-only Facebook group called Cedar City Artisans.

Story by: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of ArtWorks42