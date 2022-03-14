ISA revisits high school with International Prom

Southern Utah University’s International Student Ambassadors held their International Prom on Saturday, March 12, in the Great Hall. The “garden of light” themed event featured a full dance floor, decorations, music and refreshments.

“Prom is a really big part of American culture and giving International students that experience is so much fun,” said ISA member Ayline Bega.

Bega explained that, because last year’s prom was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, event planners were doubly enthusiastic about the event. Their hard work paid off with hundreds of students attending in their formal wear.

“Having an excuse to get dressed up is a lot of fun,” said attendee Jessica Gilchrest. “The decorations in the room looked so fancy.”

When they were not dancing or munching on refreshments, students could be found posing in front of backdrops in pairs or groups. For some, it was their first prom experience, but International or not, everyone seemed to have a great time.

“My favorite part of these events is just having everyone come out dressed nice and celebrating being together,” Bega said. “This is why I love ISA’s events — they are always so much fun.”

Article by: Aspen English

Photos by: McKayla Olsen

