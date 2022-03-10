Just keep swimming: SPB to host Dive-In Movie event

Don your swimsuit and grab an innertube for the Student Programming Board’s Dive-In Movie. The event will be on Friday, March 11 from 8-10 p.m. at the J.L. Sorenson P.E. Building pool.

“Finding Nemo” is the feature movie of the night, immersing the audience while reminding them to “just keep swimming.”

Event planners will provide floaties and other pool toys for attendees to enjoy or students are welcome to bring their own.

“I hope students come to have a relaxing time after the stress of jumping right back into school after spring break,” SPB Director Ashley Thomas said.

Those in attendance will be expected to follow aquatic center rules. Food and drinks are not permitted in the pool and students who enter the pool may not wear street clothes so make sure to wear a swimsuit.

SPB works to enrich student lives through planning unique, inclusive and quality activities. Some of these events are as large as the yearly Halloween party, The Scream, and the semesterly-held Casino Night. These activities are able to help students relieve stress and meet individuals they may not see in their day-to-day schedules.

Article by Audrey Gee

Photo courtesy of SPB

