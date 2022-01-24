SUU Outdoors’ continues winter adventure with cross-country skiing at Deer Hollow

Eight student-adventurers accompanied SUU Outdoors on a cross-country skiing trip to Deer Hollow Winter Recreation Area on Saturday, Jan. 22, as a part of the organization’s free Adventure Trips.

The group went along with two trip leaders, Brinly Harward and Amber Sabin, to experience the crisp Cedar Canyon air as they paved their way through the freshly-fallen snow from the previous night’s storm. They covered just over four miles within the destination popular fo r winter excursions, stopping at an overlook of the frozen Navajo Lake and getting to know each other along the way.

“Everyone was super talkative and friendly,” said Savannah Moore, a communication major from Grantsville, Utah. “I made some new friends so it was really awesome.”

The Deer Hollow Winter Recreation Area offers a diverse selection of grid-like trails available for hiking, skiing and other uses such as winter biking. This served as the perfect playground for the variously experienced group, treating them to some excellent trails as well as some exciting downhill sections.

“I loved all the trees and all the variation,” Moore continued. “I thought it was a really beautiful place.”

This trip marked the second week of winter exhibitions hosted by SUU Outdoors, following a snowshoeing trip to Cedar Breaks National Monument on Jan. 15. Further trips throughout the semester include backpacking, rafting, paddleboarding and more cross-country skiing.

“[Adventure Trips] are a really great opportunity if you like the outdoors,” said Moore. “Especially for all the equipment you don’t have to rent.”

Trips are available for registration at Basecamp at noon every Monday near the Chick-fil-A in the Sharwan Smith Student Center. For more information, visit SUU Outdoors’ website.

Article and Photos by: Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net