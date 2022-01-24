Pride comes early with PAEC’s Pride Week

Southern Utah University’s Pride and Equality Club is hosting a week of Pride events from Jan. 24-28 in honor of the campus’ queer population.

“We celebrate Pride at SUU to support LGBTQIA+ students and allow students to come together in love and friendship,” said PAEC President Christiana Guerra.

On Monday, Jan. 24, the club will host Poetry Night at 5 p.m. in the Sterling Church Auditorium. Students are invited to bring their poems to share in a safe and welcoming space.

On Jan. 25, the PAEC will provide art supplies in the Center for Diversity and Inclusion at 6 p.m. to give club members and other students a chance to socialize and paint.

The club will also host a Clothing Swap event on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 2-6 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Escalante Room.

“This is a great opportunity to trade secondhand clothing,” said Guerra. “Students should bring clothes to swap with other students.”

On Friday, Jan. 27, the CDI will host a Game Night in their office from 6-7 p.m. Students can bring their favorite game or a friend for this event.

To finish off the week, PAEC will hold a Movie Night on Jan. 28 from 6-8 p.m. in the Student Center Theatre.

To learn more about PAEC and their Pride Week events, follow them on Instagram.

Story by: Aspen English

life@suunews.net