Master cellist captures the complete Bach suites

On Dec. 10, Southern Utah University was treated to Daniel Gaisford’s skillful execution of the complete Bach Cello Suites at the Thorley Recital Hall.

Considered one of the best cellists of his generation, Gaisford has had a career spanning over the course of 30 years. In that career, he has become a notable soloist, chamber musician, recording artist and cello teacher.

Gaisford has performed all over the world in major festivals like New York City’s Mostly Mozart Festival and the Davos Festival in Switzerland. He studied at the University of Southern California and The Juilliard School of Music.

A master of his craft, Gaisford has “a formidable technique and a formidable mind,” the event’s program stated.

This performance was no exception to the grandeur of his skill. Gaisford has been playing Bach since his own time of cello lessons and stated he is extremely grateful to have been forced to play the composer at such a young age. It was with this familiarity that he struck the first strings of the performance.

Without a moment of hesitation, Gaisford held the crowd with his very first notes, slipping through the familiarity of Bach to something more unknown. It was clear that he and the cello knew each other well, the pair working together as Gaisford swept through Bach’s suites with beautiful precision.

“It’s a tradition and responsibility that I play all six suites,” Gaisford said after his first piece before falling into the second suite, which is stated to have captured “the soul of the cello.”

While each of the pieces are beautiful on their own, his performance of them all together added something special. A look of relaxed concentration and wonder seemed to spread across his face as he drew the audience through each measure of the suites.

More information on Gaisford can be found here and more information on events like this can be found here.

Article and Photo by: Audrey Gee

accent@suunews.net