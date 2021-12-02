SUU celebrates 30 years of accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Music

Southern Utah University’s College of Performing and Visual Arts commemorates 30 years of accreditation by the National Association of Schools of Music.

The NASM is an organization of schools, conservatories, colleges and universities that establishes standards for musical degree programs and credentials and provides assistance to educators and students in music-related endeavors. It has accredited 637 institutional members since being founded in 1924.

NASM awarded SUU with its first specialized accreditation in September 1991. Since then, it has opened pathways for the college and music department to establish program standards that compete on national levels.

“The accreditation process is thorough and has assisted in ways that enable our students to be successful societal contributors in music, the arts and other relationships,” said CPVA Associate Dean Dr. Keith Bradshaw. “The association has worked with us to improve and raise our programs to be rigorous, viable and competitive.”

SUU’s CPVA programs meet national standards in areas of curricular structures, facilities, student outcomes, library resources and faculty qualifications. Bradshaw said their programs open doors for students to transfer, be accepted into prestigious graduate programs and procure employment.

“We have Dr. Hal Campbell and other faculty at the time to thank for shepherding the music department through the initial accreditation process 30 years ago,” said Music Department Chair Dr. Lawrence Johnson. “We stand on the shoulders of those who have kept the high standards associated with being NASM accredited.”

Along with NASM, CPVA is an accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Art and Design, the National Association of Schools of Dance and the National Association of Schools of Theatre.

The CPVA is full of gifted faculty dedicated to transforming students into professionals with endless creative potential. SUU students can be sure they are receiving an education that meets and exceeds national standards.

The SUU music department considers it an honor to be a member of the association. Johnson said they look forward to many more years of maintaining highly regarded music programs with NASM’s continued guidance.

Story By: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Department of Music