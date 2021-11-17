Revolt: SUU Ballroom Dance Company fall showcase preview

Southern Utah University’s Ballroom Dance Company is performing its fall showcase, “Revolt,” on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. in the SUU Auditorium Theatre.

The showcase is going to be performed by three ensembles of more than 50 company members. The company focuses on many dance styles including the elegant waltz, American swing and Brazilian samba.

“For this show, we are really excited to show what we’ve been working on,” said Ballroom Company Director Chandler Guzzle. “Last semester, we were able to do a virtual show that was pre-recorded but getting to perform in front of an actual audience is what we live for.”

The company puts on several events every year, frequently doing performances for local organizations. They have toured throughout the United States, Europe, Canada and Latin America, receiving accolades for their performances.

COVID-19 has recently prevented the company from performing live which makes this showcase special. It will be the first live performance in a year and a half.

In the spring, the company will perform another showcase and their “Dancing with the Stars” event.

“For me, it is only my second live performance on the team,” said junior and Company President Gage Kevern. “This show is a big deal for us because it’s our first show back after not being able to do any kind of live performance.”

The showcase is guaranteed to entertain with upbeat music, beautiful costumes and an energetic group of dancers.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time,” said Guzzle. “All of the dancers have worked hard this semester to make sure the show is a big comeback.”

Senior and Company Vice President Samantha Adams encouraged students to come so the community can tap their feet and appreciate ballroom dancing as much as the company does. Adams explained it will be a new experience for anyone in attendance.

Tickets can be purchased for $5 from company members who have a booth across from the Chick-fil-A in the Sharwan Smith Student Center or for $7 at the door.

Students can find additional information about the Ballroom Dance Company’s upcoming events on their website.

Story By: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Ballroom Dance Company