The University Journal is back with fall issue

Volume V, issue I of the University Journal, SUU News’ semesterly publication, was released on Nov. 16. Last year, only one journal was able to be published because of the pandemic, so the University Journal staff are happy to be back to a regular publishing schedule this year.

The latest edition is the Health and Wellness issue with stories focusing on sexual assault, eating disorders and mental health. To read the magazine, pick up a free copy at any of the UJ stands located in every building on campus or visit the SUUNews office in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

For just a taste of what is included in this issue, here are synopses of each article:

Faces of SUU

Eight SUU students answer the question: How does it feel to be back on campus during an ongoing pandemic?

Working toward a campus free of sexual assault

What is SUU doing to create a safer campus for you? What resources are available for students?

SUU spotlight: Student affairs

Campus leaders working to create a better SUU.

Alumni highlight: Amanda Walton

Former HSS senator advocates for survivors of sexual assault.

Eating disorders among university students

If you or a friend are suffering from an eating disorder, SUU is ready to help.

Featured art

“Chef Mike” by Ethan Hoenig

Understaffed and overworked

How Canyon Creek Services stayed afloat through the pandemic.

Combating the stigma of mental health

Starting the conversation is the first step to understanding mental health disorders.

Housing made hopeless

How SUU students became victims of Cedar City’s housing shortage.

Fall semester snapshots

Featured photos taken by COMM 3090 students.

Article by: Aspen English

