SUU Outdoors Costume Climb Night Preview

Halloween is fast approaching and all types of costume events and celebrations are around town. To add to the festivities, SUU Outdoors is hosting a Costume Climb Night at Southern Utah University’s J.L. Sorenson Physical Education Building Friday, Oct. 29 from 5-10 p.m.

The event is taking place in the lobby by the climbing wall and is free for all students and $6 for any community members that wants to participate in the climbing. All gear is provided on sight.

There will be candy and fun Halloween music playing throughout the event with a costume contest where the winner will receive a free SUU Outdoors T-shirt and a Nalgene water bottle.

Everyone will be able to vote in the costume contest and have a chance to win if dressed up in a costume.

The event looks to be a chill evening for all those interested in climbing or looking for a fun Halloween activity Friday night.

No climbing experience is needed and the event is open to all who want to participate. It is an excellent opportunity to show creativity in a unique environment and meet new people.

This Costume Climb Night is one of many events held by SUU Outdoors including Adventure Trips, a program designed to give students the opportunity to go and truly experience the outdoors in an immersive, beginner-friendly way.

There is also Local Events and Programming which provides smaller events each day of the week for students to participate in such as Mountain Bike Mondays, Hiking Tuesdays, disc golf and slacklining.

Look on the SUU Outdoors website for more information about Costume Climb Night. For any direct questions about the event or future trips, the SUU Outdoors basecamp is located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Halloween is a time full of spooks and scares, but it is also a time for fun and celebration. For those interested in climbing or SUU Outdoors, the Costume Climb Night this Friday is a great way for students to get involved on campus and have a fun climbing experience.

Story by: Skyler Jones

Photo Provided by SUU Outdoors

Email: Outdoors@suunews.net