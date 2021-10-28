SPB’s Readathon Lets Students Chill During Midterms

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board hosted a Readathon in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The Living Room was lively as students gathered on couches with their blankets to read, listen to music, do homework and talk to their friends. SPB staff provided treats students could grab off a table in the middle of the room, but otherwise students were left to their own devices.

SPB is known for hosting large-scale events like Homecoming and Casino Night, but they also host smaller events in order to be inclusive to all types of students.

“We try to have events throughout the year that are for more introverted students,” said SPB Event Director Rachel Belnap. “Especially since it’s midterms right now, it’s good for students who want to chill, grab a snack and hang out with their friends.”

Students who want a slow-paced event every once and a while can enjoy SPB’s weekly events typically hosted on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I found out about the event from the SUU app and social media,” said Maya Pjevac, a freshman. “I’m having a good time, and I would like to come to another event like this.”

SPB’s next event is The Scream on Saturday, Oct. 30. Activities at the event include a dance party, haunted house, photo booth, costume contest, comedy show and more. The theme is Zombieland, so Belnap encouraged students to dress up, come out and have a fun time.

Masks are encouraged at the event, and students should avoid wearing full-face masks or bringing bags and props.

Tickets are free for students, but they need to go to the Student Involvement and Leadership office to pick them up before the event. Students can buy tickets the day of the Scream for $20 at the door.

SPB will also be hosting a week full of fall events in November. Students can find more information on their website and Instagram.

Story By: Addie Horsley

addiehorsley@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of STIL Marketing