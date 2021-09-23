SUU to Host SUUper Minute To Win It Contest

Homecoming is finally here, and the Southern Utah University Student Programming Board is hosting a villain versus superhero-themed Minute to Win It contest on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the Living Room of the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Students are encouraged to dress up in their favorite superhero attire to compete in a plethora of games to win huge prizes.

Participants will choose to be either a hero or villain when they get to the event. At each game, they will play against someone on the other team. If they finish in under a minute, then they get a small prize, but if they beat the opposing team, then they win a ticket for the SUU swag drawing.

The event will have fast-paced games like facing the cookie, cup stacking, toilet paper wrapping, superhero puzzles, and so much more.

“Bring your friends, and come have fun,” said SPB Event Director Rachel Belnap. “We would love to see people decked out in their favorite costumes or even just to the superhero theme.”

The games are a perfect way for T-Birds to regain a Homecoming experience that was taken away by COVID-19 last year. After the 2020 “Stay at Homecoming” celebration, this year has led to the return of extravagant events for SUU students.

“COVID was the worst, because we truly love to see the students’ excitement when attending in-person events, ” Belnap said. “There’s nothing better, and that’s why this week is going to be so amazing.”

For more information about Homecoming week, visit suu.edu/homecoming.

By Seth Whitehouse

life@suunews.net

Photo by Ryan Sunderman