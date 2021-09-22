SUU Golf Takes Third at Kelsey Chugg Invitational

The Southern Utah University women’s golf team competed in the Kelsey Chugg Invitational hosted by Weber State University Sept. 20-21.

SUU placed third out of the nine teams that competed at the Wolf Creek Resort golf course. The Big Sky Conference was well represented, with seven teams participating.

The Thunderbirds as a team shot a 60-over-par 924. SUU had their lowest score in the third round posting a 306.

SUU Senior Pluem Yongyuan placed second overall, falling one shot short of Weber State’s Tatum Beck. Yongyuan shot three-over-par by posting rounds of 72-73-74, carding 11 birdies overall.

SUU Senior Tori Thomas also played well for the Thunderbirds, finishing tied for15th overall and posting a 16-over-par. Thomas carded a 76 in the final round with her lowest score throughout the tournament.

All Thunderbirds that competed finished in the top 40. Excel Thalangkarn contributed to the team with a T23rd finish, Cornelia Karlsson placed T31st, Anais Guibal placed 35th, and Ellie Hair competed as an individual finishing T37th.

Weber State took the team title, shooting a 34-over-par 898, followed by Northern Colorado University with a 58-over-par 922. Weber State had the low round of the tournament in the final round with a nine-over-par 297.

As the fall season is halfway over for the Thunderbirds, the team is set to compete next at the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6.

Story By: Lexi Hamel Sports@suunews.net