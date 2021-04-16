John Gurney to Perform at End of Year Bash for SUU Students

In celebration of the end of a long and unprecedented semester, the Southern Utah University Student Programming Board is hosting an End of Year Bash for students on campus. This function will allow students to celebrate the conclusion of yet another school year with live music and fun.

The event will be held on April 17 from 8-10 p.m. in the J. L. Sorenson Physical Education Building and neighboring intramural fields.

The bash will ring in the end of an uncertain school year with an outdoor concert, yard games like spikeball, cornhole, and giant Jenga. The event will also feature an abundance of fire pits and marshmallows for attendees to make s’mores.

After a recent change in statewide COVID-19 transmission rates from high to moderate, restrictions were loosened and SUU began plans for the end of the semester event. However, social distancing and masks are still required.

“We have been planning this event for almost a year,” SPB Event Director Makayla Brown said. “The most important thing we have had at meetings is how to keep it safe during the pandemic but still enjoyable for students.”

John Gurney, a native of Chicago, Illinois, will be the first musician to perform live at an SUU event this semester. His career in country-pop music took off after being cast for E! Networks’ “Very Cavallari” television show.

Gurney’s hit song “I Can’t Take You Anywhere” reached the top 50 on the iTunes country chart, while a number of his other songs were featured on Viral 50 charts in Australia, Canada, Denmark, and the United States.

Students are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to the parking lot to enjoy the concert and mingle with other students.

“I am excited for a larger scale event and to see students having a good time,“ Brown said.

For more information on the SPB and upcoming events, visit their website.

Story Lainie Hallows

reporter@suunews.net

Photo provided by John Gurney