SUU to Host Free Movie for Students

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board is hosting a free movie night at Megaplex Theaters on Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. for students. Not only will the showing of “Spider-Man: Far from Home” be free, it will also be the school’s first off-campus event this year.

Students can pick up a wristband from the Student Involvement & Leadership Office, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center, anytime this week before the event. Upon arrival to the theater, attendees will receive complimentary movie snacks.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SPB event planners have had difficulty putting on in-person events, let alone large scale ones. But as cases decrease and vaccinations increase, traditional events are beginning to come back.

“I think COVID has really changed my outlook on planning events,” event director Ashlynn Cox said. “It has most definitely pushed me to think outside the box and find ways to make things work.”

Cox planned the movie night with both students and COVID-19 in mind. To ensure social distancing, only 100 tickets will be available for pickup, but Cox is confident students will appreciate the sentiment.

“I mean, who has actually been to a theater in the last year?” she said. “COVID has made this event really special.”

The event is a perfect opportunity for T-Birds to enjoy a night out at the theater with their friends and free food, possibly for the first time in a long time. It is sure to be a welcome distraction from Zoom classes and upcoming finals.

With the pandemic heavily affecting students’ ability to socialize and interact with friends, Cox hopes that this event will brighten their outlook on the future.

“Nothing beats movie theater popcorn,” Cox said.

For more information on upcoming events at SUU, visit the STIL website or follow SPB’s Instagram page.

Story by: Aspen English

Photo courtesy of the SUU Student Programming Board